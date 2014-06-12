Where to eat in Hong Kong

With a range that spans from delectable street snacks to ridiculously indulgent fine dining, Hong Kong is a paradise for all kinds of foodies. The first stop should be to feast on Hong Kong’s most famous culinary export: dim sum – a tradition often described as Cantonese tapas, featuring small plates of dumplings and other delicious morsels. In the last few years, all-day dim sum specialists have become all the rage, led by the revered Tim Ho Wan. Opened by Chef Mak Kwai Pui, a former chef at the Four Seasons Hong Kong, this tiny and rambunctious Michelin-starred spot has become the city’s most renowned dim sum experience. Be prepared though: you’ll need to contend with hour-long queues, regardless of the time of day.

For loud and raucous classic Cantonese cuisine, try Tung Po Kitchen. Renowned long before Anthony Bourdain featured it in No Reservations, this restaurant atop a wet market has all the ingredients for a memorable dinner: top quality food (try the Lotus Leaf Duck rice and the Blank Ink Spaghtti) and a perennial party atmosphere.

No visit to Hong Kong would be complete without stopping by Chungking Mansion, an incredible meeting ground of global cultures – and global food. It’s renowned for some of the best Sub-continental food in the city, and we’d particularly recommend Indian restaurant Khyber Pass. If you can’t find it, don’t worry – a tout will likely accost you as you enter the rabbit warren that is Chungking.

And finally, once you’ve roughed it at some of the less salubrious establishments in the city, treat yourself to the ultimate Hong Kong colonial experience: High tea at the Peninsula Hong Kong. Lap up the refined surrounds of the city’s most famous hotel, enjoy the string quartet and imagine you’re in the pre-handover days.