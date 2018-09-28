International Deejay Gigolo's founder plays in Zagreb

DJ Hell has been at the forefront of the European techno and house music scene since the mid '90s. A DJ since the late '70s, he was well versed in the electronic music of his homeland Germany and embraced house music immediately when it arrived. He started his production career in 1992 with the classic My Definition Of House Music on R&S Records before releasing a string of fine EPs on the Disko B imprint, where he also worked in A+R. During the 1990s he held residencies in Berlin, at E-Werk and WMF and from 1992 at world famous techno club Tresor. He launched his own label, International Deejay Gigolos, in 1997 and caught the mood of the era perfectly. The label combined disco and techno inflkuences in a manner that later would both inspire and play an integral role in the electroclash movement. The label released music by the li8kes of Jeff Mills, Dave Clarke, Tiga, Fischerspooner, Dopplereffekt, Vitalic, Bobby Konders, Miss Kittin and Laurent Garnier. It's not a regular occurrence that such techno royalty visits Zagreb, so this presentation by the bon ton store and Masters might not be one to miss. Excellent local supporting DJs include Borut Cvajner, Mimi from Ekstrakt and bon ton's enco kern.