Stella Maris resort

Stella Maris resort, touristic beach resort in Umag, Istria, Croatia, the home of the ATP Croatia Open Umag, a professional tennis event held each summer

Venue name: Stella Maris resort
Address: Stella Maris 8a
Umag

    Istrian Wine Run

    The Istrian wine run combines a kids run, a half marathon and a marathon with one of the biggest wine festivals in the grape-rich peninsula of Istria. Based around the Stella Maris Resort, which is part of the Plava Laguna group (one of the event's key...

    Saturday September 1 2018