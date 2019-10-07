Freilauf: Gerd Janson

One of Germany's best and most varied disc selectors

Gerd Janson is the big boss at one of Europe's most consistent house music labels of the last 15 years, Running Back, who have released music by the likes of Deetron, Redshape, Theo Parrish, Radio Slave, Todd Terje, Leon Vynehall and KiNK. He's also one half, alongside Phillip Lauer, of Tuff City Kids, who are among the busiest and most prolific remixers around. But, most of all, Gerd Janson is a brilliant DJ, drawing on many years of experience in records shops, in journalism, behind the decks and just from an unending enthusiasm, to string sets together that take in disco, Balearic grooves, jazz, house, vintage electronics and techno.