Tamara Obrovac and the Trans-Adriatic Quartet
Obrovac is one of the pivotal names in Croatian jazz, a multi-faceted vocalist and songwriter who delves deep into the traditions of her native Istria to create a uniquely lyrical, organic take on the folk-jazz gene. She is joined by the legendary octopus-like limbs of Croatian drummer Kruno Levačić, and Italian musicians Stefano Battaglia (piano) and Salvatore Maiore (bass).
|Venue name:
|Zagreb Puppet Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Ulica baruna Trenka 3
Zagreb
|Opening hours:
|Box office open Tuesdays and Thursdays 3pm-7pm Wednesdays and Fridays 10am-1pm, Saturdays 1:30pm-7pm and Sundays 9am-12pm (closed June-August)
|Transport:
|Tram 6 & 9 to Zrinjevac
|Event website:
|http://www.jazz.hr