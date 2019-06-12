Tamara Obrovac and the Trans-Adriatic Quartet

Music, Jazz Zagreb Puppet Theatre , Zagreb Wednesday June 12 2019
Tamara Obrovac
© T.Genc

Obrovac is one of the pivotal names in Croatian jazz, a multi-faceted vocalist and songwriter who delves deep into the traditions of her native Istria to create a uniquely lyrical, organic take on the folk-jazz gene.  She is joined by the legendary octopus-like limbs of Croatian drummer Kruno Levačić, and Italian musicians Stefano Battaglia (piano) and Salvatore Maiore (bass).

Venue name: Zagreb Puppet Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 48 78 443
Address: Ulica baruna Trenka 3
Zagreb

Opening hours: Box office open Tuesdays and Thursdays 3pm-7pm Wednesdays and Fridays 10am-1pm, Saturdays 1:30pm-7pm and Sundays 9am-12pm (closed June-August)
Transport: Tram 6 &amp; 9 to Zrinjevac
Event website: http://www.jazz.hr
