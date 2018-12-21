Tanzen: Kompakt | Marc Romboy, Sascha Funke, Thomas Fehlmann

Label night for the Cologne-based techno and house titans, with three of their leading lights

After impressively kicking off their new season with Tiefschwarz, Zagreb's Tanzen collective return with their second installment. And it's again another showcase of German music. Hardly surprising really, as Germany has been responsible for some of the key trends and sounds in electronic music during the last 20 years and throughout that time, the Cologne-based Kompakt label has been at the forefront. This showcase invites two outstanding, associated DJs, Marc Romboy (pictured) and Sascha Funke, to represent the sound, alongside a live set from longstanding electronic producer Thomas Fehlmann. One not to miss for house and tech house fans.