Tanzen: Tiefschwarz

German house music duo launch new night at Aquarius club

German house duo Tiefschwarz make a return visit to Zagreb, playing at the same venue in which they debuted in the city. The visit will not only be their first in the capital in many years, but also the launch of new night Tanzen, which will thereafter host monthly nights in Zagreb. Tiefscwarz have been in the game for a good two decades, having launched on Francois Kevorkian's Wave label in the '90s, going on to form a long association with Derrick Carter and Luke Solomon's Classic label. Their sound alternates between deep and melodic house to tougher, more stripped back grooves which take influence from techno and electro-house. The duo are actually brothers, Alexander and Sebastian Schwarz and are currently residents at one of Berlin's best-regarded nightclubs, Watergate, who have collaborated with Tanzen on the date. Support on the night comes from Braunbeck, a German DJ who, like Tiefschwarz, also hails from the Stuttgart region. Local support comes in the form of Bronski and Mozer.