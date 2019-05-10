Valhalla Festival 2019
One day metal extravaganza
This metal festival will gather 10 bands ranging from heavy, thrash, to death metal. Although most come from Croatia, and nearby Serbia and Slovenia, Nervosa (pictured), whose performance will open the festival on Friday, and Rezet, come from Brazil and Germany respectively. Regional bands include Infest, Flesh, Sufosia, Po' Metra Crijeva, Dickless Tracy, Keops, Stranger and Sedativ.
|Venue name:
|Močvara
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/125089088408246