Valhalla Festival 2019

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Friday May 10 2019 - Saturday May 11 2019
© Renan Facciolo

One day metal extravaganza

This metal festival will gather 10 bands ranging from heavy, thrash, to death metal. Although most come from Croatia, and nearby Serbia and Slovenia, Nervosa (pictured), whose performance will open the festival on Friday, and Rezet, come from Brazil and Germany respectively. Regional bands include Infest, Flesh, Sufosia, Po' Metra Crijeva, Dickless Tracy, Keops, Stranger and Sedativ. 

Venue name: Močvara
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 61 59 667
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur closed, Fri-Sat 10pm-5am, Sun closed
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/125089088408246
Static map showing venue location
    • Močvara 100 kuna advance weekend ticket
