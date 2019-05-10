Valhalla Festival 2019

One day metal extravaganza

This metal festival will gather 10 bands ranging from heavy, thrash, to death metal. Although most come from Croatia, and nearby Serbia and Slovenia, Nervosa (pictured), whose performance will open the festival on Friday, and Rezet, come from Brazil and Germany respectively. Regional bands include Infest, Flesh, Sufosia, Po' Metra Crijeva, Dickless Tracy, Keops, Stranger and Sedativ.