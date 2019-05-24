Vortex Family Event

New family-friendly event from the Tisno afterparty masters

As any past visitors to the music festivals in Tisno, Murter will know, Vortex was the popular afterparty bar that in previous years was located right next to the festival site. Dispute with the main site organisers has caused a change in location for 2019. Also new for this year is that Vortex are holding their own festival. Such is the goodwill towards the venue and its staff that they've easily been able to book a great line up, culled from DJs to have played at the venue in previous years. Headliners include Suncebeat regulars Osunlade (pictured), Karizma, Boddhi Satva and Djeff plus Afronaut and an extensive supporting cast who will be playing house music not afraid to burst into vocals or a splash of techno. Pitched as a family-friendly festival, all children under the age of 18 can attend for free when accompanied by adults.