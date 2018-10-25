Nevenka Arbanas is regarded as Croatia's leading female graphic artist. Her career extends almost half a century, in which time she has worked within the disciplines of painting, graphics, sculpture, architecture and various combinations of each. Work from throughout the length of her career is currently on display at Galerija Klovićevi Dvori.









350 of Nevenka's works are currently on display, filling the entirety of the gallery, which is located in Zagreb's upper town. Techniques such as painting and print, with the two frequently operating in tandem, can be seen in many of the works, many of which spill out from the usual two dimensions of similar exhibitions. With just over two weeks of the exhibition left to run, Time Out have chosen to shine a light of 10 of our favourite works from the show.





Born in 1950 in Batina, near Beli Manastir, eastern Croatia, Nevenka Arbanas holds the position of professor. Entrance to the extensive exhibition costs just 30 kuna, with the gallery open daily from 11am until 7pm, except Mondays, when it is closed. The exhibition runs until 18 November. All photographs of the work depicted here were taken by Anto Magzan, on behalf of Galerija Klovićevi Dvori.











