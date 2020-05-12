PHOTOS: Zagreb fountains light up in honour of nurses
Posted: Tuesday May 12 2020, 10:20pm
Advertising
International Nurses Day, which honours the contributions nurses make to society each year on Mar 12.
To mark the day, Zagreb fountains are being lit up tonight for the city's, and the world's hard-working and dedicated nurses.
This is a sign of thanks to medical workers for their effort and work; especially in the extra-difficult conditions the COVID-19 pandemic currently poses.
We appreciate our nurses!Share the story
Advertising