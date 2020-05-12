Zagreb, fountains
© Josip Regovic / PIXSELL

PHOTOS: Zagreb fountains light up in honour of nurses

By Lara Rasin Posted: Tuesday May 12 2020, 10:20pm
International Nurses Day, which honours the contributions nurses make to society each year on Mar 12.

© Josip Regovic / PIXSELL

 

To mark the day, Zagreb fountains are being lit up tonight for the city's, and the world's hard-working and dedicated nurses.

© Josip Regovic / PIXSELL

 

This is a sign of thanks to medical workers for their effort and work; especially in the extra-difficult conditions the COVID-19 pandemic currently poses.

© Josip Regovic / PIXSELL

 

 We appreciate our nurses!

'Hvala' translates to 'thank you'© Josip Regovic / PIXSELL

 

