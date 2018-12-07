13th Opatija Chocolate Festival

The sweetest weekend in Croatia's oldest destination of modern tourism

Now in its 13th year, Opatija Chocolate Festival features many of the best Croatian and international chocolate brands, including many small, specialist and boutique manufacturers who produce original chocolate products. The main chocolate exposition and sales area is located at Opatija's Gervais Centre, where exhibitors present the best and sometimes most visually impressive products. Other events that make up the festival, such as workshops, lectures, tastings, concerts and exhibitions dedicated to chocolate, take place in a variety of venues including some of Opatija's nicest hotels and restaurants, art galleries, museums, schools and the art pavillion.