Annual four day festival of avant-garde and experimental film

‘FPS’ stands for ‘Frames Per Second’, and this four-day festival in Zagreb features independent and non-commercial films of an experimental or avant-guard nature. This is the festiva's 14th annual occurrence in Zagreb and film and video entries have been submitted by a host of international filmmakers. On each day, exhibitions and competition entries can be viewed in the lobby area of the Student Centre's cinema with the cinema itself being used throughout the days and evenings for screenings. An attached performance programme occurrs in the evenings at Theatre &TD, which also hosts an afterparty on each night. A festival closing performance comes from reknowned experimental musician William Basinski on Sunday, taking place in the beautiful French Pavillion.



