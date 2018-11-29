Advent on Fuliranje: Fooling Around

The cobbled streets tucked on Strossmayer Square turn playful for Advent. Fuliranje, which translates as 'fooling around', encourages passerbys to do just that. Split between Tomislavac Square and Zrinjevac Park, leading chefs will present their culinary expertise, while DJs will stick to classics from the likes of Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, Bee Gees, Kulušić, Saloon and Studio 54, with the aim of getting you all to drop your Christmas shopping and dance in the street.