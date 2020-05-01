Balthazar’s Hurricane and Balthazarcity/ Baltazarov Uragan i Balthazargrad

Produced between 1967 and 1978, children’s cartoon series Professor Balthazar was one of Croatia’s greatest cultural exports, enchanting viewers throughout Europe with its charming tales of a loveably eccentric scientist, told in ravishingly colourful style. The imaginary city in which Balthazar lived was largely based on Rijeka, so it’s no surprise that the mercurial beard-stroking Professor plays a significant role in the city’s 2020 shindig. An old ship, named Uragan (“Hurricane”) will be transformed into a children’s play area decked out in Balthazar-themed décor; and moored on the Molo Longo, the 1.7km-long breakwater that juts across the harbour. There will also be an exhibition, Balthazargrad (”Balthazar-Town”), featuring artwork and sketches as well as an array of hands-on contraptions built in imitation of some of the devices used in the show.