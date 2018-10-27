International Animation Day 2018

17th International Animation Day celebrated over a whole weekend in Zagreb

The seventeenth annual International Animation Day will be celebrated over a whole weekend here in Zagreb. Tuškanac cinema will play host to the event, screening animation shorts and films from 10am until 10pm, enabling younger guests to visit in the daytime and those older to stay up for a little longer. Along with projections of animated films, there will be fun workshops for kids and organisers will talk to some filmmakers whose work is included in the presentations. There will also be an exhibition and a music listening section.