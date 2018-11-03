Jutro Poezije | Poetry Morning

One of Europe's oldest weekly poetry sessions, which welcomes recitals from walk in attendees in any language

Jutro Poezije, which is Croatian for morning of poetry, is among the world's oldest weekly forums for poetry and has held sessions continuously for 54 years. The first meeting, on 28th December 1964, saw famous Croatian poets Gustav Krklec, Vjekoslav Majer and their peers gather in a pub Tingl Tangl to recite poetry and drink in honour of the anniversary of Russian poet Jesenjin's suicide. The meet up became a nomadic weekly before finally settling on the venue in which it's held today, Pod Starim Krovovima, a classic Zagreb pub whose name is translated as Under Old Roofs. Ever since, it has been one of the best and most reliable opportunities to hear Zagreb's top poets, both famous and less known. Much fresh talent and those new to poetry attend and anyone is welcome to perform, in whichever language they speak. The forum's first section contains a main guest performance, after which anybody who wants to share their poetry may take the floor. The atmosphere is Bohemian and friendly and poets expressing themselves in any language are welcomed.



by Ivor Kruljac