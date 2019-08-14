[PHOTO GALLERY] The 21 best islands in Croatia

With its islands totalling more than 1000 in number and with less than 5% of them being inhabited, Croatia is not short on places to find splendid isolation. But, there are many facets to Croatia's islands. From the grand restaurants and beach bars of Hvar and the music festivals of Zrce beach on Pag to the national parks of Kornati and Mljet, every island holds a different experience. Here are some which you definitely shouldn't miss out on.