Spring in Maksimir
Time Out says
Free sessions of lakeside yoga and hippy-sounding exercise in Maksimir park
Free sessions of lakeside yoga and hippy-sounding exercise such as holistic exercises, meditation, breathing excercises, conscious walking in the forest and energy exercises are offered by an independent practitioner in Maksimir park every Sunday afternoon throughout spring. Check the Facebook page for more details.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2305889202956291
|Venue name:
|Maksimir Park & Zoo
|Address:
|
Maksimirski perivoj
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Trams 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 to Bukovačka
