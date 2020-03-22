Spring in Maksimir

Things to do, Classes and workshops Maksimir Park & Zoo , Zagreb Sunday March 22 2020 - Sunday June 14 2020 Free
Maksimir park
© Park Maksimir, Zagreb

Free sessions of lakeside yoga and hippy-sounding exercise in Maksimir park

Free sessions of lakeside yoga and hippy-sounding exercise such as holistic exercises, meditation, breathing excercises, conscious walking in the forest and energy exercises are offered by an independent practitioner in Maksimir park every Sunday afternoon throughout spring. Check the Facebook page for more details.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2305889202956291
Venue name: Maksimir Park & Zoo
Address: Maksimirski perivoj
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Trams 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 to Bukovačka

