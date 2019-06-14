Bjelovar's birthday, the biggest weekend of the year

A full weekend of culture, sport, music, gastro-treats and fun in the sunshine as Bjelovar celebrates its birthday. The most important cultural and public fixture in city, it draws all of the city’s inhabitants onto to streets as well as visitors from all over Croatia, Hungary and even further afield.

Former Habsburg ruler Marija Terezija, after who the event is named, commissioned the city’s construction in 1756, it is said following encampments by her military forces in the area. This birth and its military roots are celebrated annually with the largest re-enactment of ancient military at the event.

On the Saturday, a huge procession of authentically-costumed soldiers representing the Croatian and Hungarian divisions of the Hapsburg army will parade through the city, their number exceeding some 350 participants. On Sunday, the event’s final day, the grand re-enactment continues with a parade representing the departure of the Empress from the city.

Over the course of the weekend there will be over 1000 motorcyclists taking part in a race through the region, some of its participants also featured in the fun theatre of the ‘Moto Alka’, a jousting competition which, of course, traditionally took place on horseback rather than Harley Davidson!

With Terezijana, Bjelovar have fine-tuned the event over previous years so that it appeals to every demographic. There will be circus and street performers, like clowns, acrobats and stilt walkers on the streets, entertaining the whole family plus traditional gastronomy on offer for foodies. Famous as one of Croatia’s very best regions for horseriding, local stables and owners will also bring horses to the celebration for a number of manifestations which always delight younger visitors, as does the face painting.

As the evenings draw in over the city, with bellies bloated by good food and drinks, attendees will be entertained by a nightly programme of live music which includes regional pop stars like Matija Cvek, Zeljko Joksimović and Marko Škugor. Of perhaps more interest to the event’s international visitors will be the carefully and cleverly curated section of the musical programme which will transcend any language barriers.



On Sunday, the Zagreb Balkan Jazz Band will play a lively mix of traditional regional sounds that take in genres like Bosnian sevdah, traditional songs of the Roma people and possibly some trubaci favourites. Renowned ethno-punk rock band Ogenj, one of the stars of last year’s Hoomstock festival and recording artists for the esteemed Dancing Bear record label, are actually neighbours of Bjelovar. They will make the short journey from their Koprivnica home in order to bring their raucous show to Friday’s proceedings, as will distinct, laidback Croatian hip hop legends TBF. On Saturday, highly regarded Queen Real Tribute will cover all of the English band’s 70s and 80s classics.



This article is sponsored by the Bjelovar Bilogora county TB and The Croatian National Tourism Board: 'Croatia Full of Life'.