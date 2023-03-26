3 Unmissable events at ​​French May Arts Festival 2023

Step into the whimsical world of De La Fontaine, a larger-than-life giant puppet show by the international street theatre group, the Archibald Caramantran Company. Inspired by the works of 17th Century French poet and fabulist Jean de La Fontaine, the show is set in a bustling village market where anthropomorphic animals dazzle in shimmering costumes.

As friendships, animosities, gossip, anger, and jealousy unravel in the public square, audiences will be on the edge of their seats, wondering if Miss Fox will succumb to Mr Wolf's seduction or if Mr Ox can overcome his anger with Miss Stork's attraction towards Mr Rooster's antics. Reimagined with humour, along with quick and lively plots, music, mimes, and masks, the show will make for a unique and delightful experience for the whole family.

When: May 6-14, 2023

Where: Parade Ground, Tai Kwun

Price: Free Admission

