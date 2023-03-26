Hong Kong
By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

French May Arts Festival, Keren Ann and Debussy String Quartet
Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival

3 Unmissable events at ​​French May Arts Festival 2023

From giant puppets to enchanting music, discover the best of French culture in Hong Kong

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with ​​French May Arts Festival
The French May Arts Festival is back and better than ever. A highlight on the city’s cultural calendar, the festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with the theme 'PULSARTE' – a tribute to the pulse, connection, and growth that French May has embodied over the years. Whether you're a fan of dance, theatre, music, or art, catch over 100 exciting programmes that showcase the best of French culture. If you don’t know where to begin, we’ve got some pretty good ideas on what to watch out for. Here are three unmissable events at this year’s French May Arts Festival.

3 Events not to miss at ​​French May Arts Festival 2023

French Rendezvous@Tai Kwun: De La Fontaine
Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival/the Archibald Caramantran Company

French Rendezvous@Tai Kwun: De La Fontaine

Step into the whimsical world of De La Fontaine, a larger-than-life giant puppet show by the international street theatre group, the Archibald Caramantran Company. Inspired by the works of 17th Century French poet and fabulist Jean de La Fontaine, the show is set in a bustling village market where anthropomorphic animals dazzle in shimmering costumes.

As friendships, animosities, gossip, anger, and jealousy unravel in the public square, audiences will be on the edge of their seats, wondering if Miss Fox will succumb to Mr Wolf's seduction or if Mr Ox can overcome his anger with Miss Stork's attraction towards Mr Rooster's antics. Reimagined with humour, along with quick and lively plots, music, mimes, and masks, the show will make for a unique and delightful experience for the whole family.

When: May 6-14, 2023
Where: Parade Ground, Tai Kwun
Price: Free Admission
Click here to find out more

Philip Glass Quatuor à cordes No.9 - King Lear
Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival

Philip Glass Quatuor à cordes No.9 - King Lear

Witness the incredible collaboration between one of the world's most influential composers, Philip Glass, and the acclaimed Tana String Quartet in Philip Glass Quatuor à cordes No.9 - King Lear. Based on the original score of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy King Lear, this concert version of String Quartet No. 9 depicts the turbulence, violence, and despair of the play, while also capturing its dramatic landscape through repetitive structures, oscillating harmonies, gently sawing rhythms, and icy textures.

To tie in with Glass' compelling work and the Tana String Quartet’s powerful performance, the concert will also feature Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte and Franz Schubert's String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D 810, Death and the Maiden.

When: May 5-6, 8pm
Where: Theatre, Hong Kong City Hall
Price: $380 / $280 (tickets are available at URBTIX)
Click here to find out more

Keren Ann and Debussy String Quartet
Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival

Keren Ann and Debussy String Quartet

The hallowed halls of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre's Grand Theatre will echo with enchanting music on June 23 as Israeli-born singer-songwriter-composer Keren Ann and the world-renowned Debussy String Quartet come together on stage for the closing concert of this year's French May Arts Festival.

Featuring all-new original versions of Keren Ann's classics such as Not Going Anywhere, Strange Weather, and Jardin d'Hiver, the showcase will treat audiences to an auditory delight as Keren Ann's raw, sensual electric guitar interweaves with the Debussy Quartet's elegant, layered strings – promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

When: June 23, 8.30pm
Where: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Price:  $480 / $420 / $280 / $180 (tickets are available at URBTIX)
Click here to find out more

 

Running from April to June, this year’s French May Arts Festival has something to offer every art lover and cultural enthusiast. Other highlighted programmes include Virtually Versailles, an interactive exhibition that journeys into the majestic world of the Estate of Versailles; Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels, a contemporary dance programme that showcases international talent and promotes exploration of the art form; Harmony of Two Pianos, a piano duet recital performed by internationally acclaimed pianists Niu Niu and Théo Fouchenneret; and His Temple, a dialogue of contemporary music and dance inspired by Guy de Maupassant’s short story Clair de Lune, featuring ambassador of the French May Arts Festival, Karena Lam.

Aside from the highlighted events, the festival also features over 40 associated projects across various genres including modern and contemporary art, photography, culture and lifestyle, music, dance, theatre, and cinema.

To explore the full schedule of events, visit frenchmay.com, or book your tickets now at urbtix.hk.

    

    

