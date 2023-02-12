Hong Kong
Dancing with Flower by Faporpor

  • Art
  • 13A New Street, Sheung Wan
  13A New Street Art Gallery
    Photograph: Courtesy 13A New Street Art Gallery
  13A New Street Art Gallery
    Photograph: Courtesy 13A New Street Art Gallery
  13A New Street Art Gallery
    Photograph: Courtesy 13A New Street Art Gallery
Described as the "Hong Kong version of Yayoi Kusama", Fapopo is a self-taught artist who began to paint all by herself at the age of 80. Now presenting more than 30 works at 13A New Street Art Gallery, the Dancing with Flower solo exhibition showcases Fapopo's unique painting style through the artist's depiction of the Maneki Cat and other subjects such as people and her recognisable flower works. Working outside the boundary of canvases, Fapopo has also created a series of works by painting on different daily necessities, which further demonstrate the artist's vivid colour palette and one-of-a-kind artistic style.

Details

Address:
13A New Street
13A New Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

