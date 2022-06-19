Hong Kong
Emo gym at Tai Kwun

  • Art
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
Emo gym is a new group exhibition that features a series of works by young emerging artists in Hong Kong. Running from now until April 21, the exhibition gathers seven local talents – Dony Cheng Hung, Chloë Cheuk, Michele Chu, Jess Lau Ching Wa, Sharon Lee, Eason Tsang Ka Wai, and Yim Sui Fon – to offer insights on the vulnerability of relationships, digitisation of human experiences, and social institutions.

Details

Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.taikwun.hk

