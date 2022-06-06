Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

HKartsFestival@TaiKwun 2022

  • Art
  • Online, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
HKartsFestival@TaiKwun 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
Advertising

Time Out says

As part of the 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival, HKartsFestival@TaiKwun – sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust – invites art lovers all across the city to connect with artists and the community over six immersive and interactive online art experiences. Featuring various programmes that have turned from original, site-specific projects at Tai Kwun to engaging virtual activities, participants can enjoy everything from a music drama series and dance films to fun digital experiences with interactive elements. Best of all, it's all free! Click here to find out more about each programme.

Details

Event website:
taikwun.artsfestival.org/
Address:
Online
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.