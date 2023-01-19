Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
ICHO
Photograph: Courtesy ICHO

Keep the heritage alive with the ICH Funding Scheme

Discover three funded projects that are keeping the city’s Intangible Cultural Heritage alive

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with ICHO
Advertising

Supported by $300 million from the Hong Kong government, the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Funding Scheme finances individuals and organisations that research, preserve, and promote local ICH items that encompass languages, music, dance, folk knowledge, festive events, as well as customs and craftsmanship, on a project basis. Already underway since 2019, it has financed as many as 92 projects! With a new round of applications coming soon, read on to discover how previous projects have carried on the city’s cultural landscape and how you can apply.

Mobile ICH
Photograph: Courtesy ICHO

Mobile ICH

Rolling the cultural riches on wheels, the Mobile ICH is an activity centre holding exhibitions, interactive installations, and a variety of educational activities, games and workshops. In addition to primary and secondary schools, it is now crisscrossing the neighbourhood to engage the community further. The van is equipped with cultural artefacts from our everyday life and festive items like lanterns, flags, musical instruments and paper craft lion heads, which visitors are welcome to interact with. Video programmes on traditional rituals and ceremonies are also on view, allowing visitors to hop on a meaningful cultural tour. 

Traditional Craftsmanship．Transmission of Paper Crafting Technique
Photograph: Courtesy ICHO

Traditional Craftsmanship．Transmission of Paper Crafting Technique

‘Traditional Craftsmanship． Transmission of Paper Crafting Technique’ is a series of workshops taught by paper crafting master Hui Ka-hung. On view for the public at Sam Tung Uk in Tsuen Wan, the handmade pieces created by workshop students range from floral shrines and paper offerings to lion heads and festive lanterns. The handiworks adopt new, innovative designs, invigorating the age-old craft with a modern breath. The project keeps the paper craft technique alive and helps find its relevance in the modern era.

Advertising
Herbal Tea
Photograph: Courtesy ICHO

Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea is a publication centred around the herbal tea culture. From historical photos and newspaper clippings to marketing materials of the old-time herbal tea shops, the book stretches centuries back to uncover the history, production and consumption of herbal tea throughout the years. The book not only evokes nostalgic feelings from the older generation, but also spotlights the cultural significance of Chinese herbal medicine to the younger generation.

Your turn to carry on the city’s cultural legacy

Urbanisation and technological development have posed challenges to traditions and rites that are worth keeping. To sustain the city’s cultural mosaic, pitch your brilliant ideas now and visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/Museum/ICHO for more info.

How to apply

The application process starts with the form and supporting documents. The established criteria stipulate that a proposed project must comply with the objectives of the funding scheme and show cultural value and substance. It should also demonstrate unique ideas or concepts, be appropriate and feasible in implementation and be beneficial to society in terms of promoting, protecting and transmitting the heritage item. Besides, applicants should have relevant knowledge and skills with good track records. Successful applications from the past are available on the ICH Office’s website for reference.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!