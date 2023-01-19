Keep the heritage alive with the ICH Funding Scheme

Mobile ICH
Rolling the cultural riches on wheels, the Mobile ICH is an activity centre holding exhibitions, interactive installations, and a variety of educational activities, games and workshops. In addition to primary and secondary schools, it is now crisscrossing the neighbourhood to engage the community further. The van is equipped with cultural artefacts from our everyday life and festive items like lanterns, flags, musical instruments and paper craft lion heads, which visitors are welcome to interact with. Video programmes on traditional rituals and ceremonies are also on view, allowing visitors to hop on a meaningful cultural tour.