Keep the heritage alive with the ICH Funding Scheme

Urbanisation and technological development have posed challenges to traditions and rites that are worth keeping. To sustain the city’s cultural mosaic, pitch your brilliant ideas now and visit www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/Museum/ICHO for more info.

How to apply

The application process starts with the form and supporting documents. The established criteria stipulate that a proposed project must comply with the objectives of the funding scheme and show cultural value and substance. It should also demonstrate unique ideas or concepts, be appropriate and feasible in implementation and be beneficial to society in terms of promoting, protecting and transmitting the heritage item. Besides, applicants should have relevant knowledge and skills with good track records. Successful applications from the past are available on the ICH Office’s website for reference.