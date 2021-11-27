Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Love in the Dream

Love in the Dream

Art 10 Chancery Lane Gallery , Central Until Friday January 28 2022
Recommended
10 Chancery Lane Gallery
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy 10 Chancery Lane Gallery
10 Chancery Lane Gallery
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy 10 Chancery Lane Gallery
10 Chancery Lane Gallery
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy 10 Chancery Lane Gallery

Time Out says

10 Chancery Lane Gallery is turning 20 years old, and to celebrate, they've put together a fascinating group exhibition titled Love in the Dream. Featuring 44 artists that embody the gallery’s core mission and enduring anchors, as well as its visions for the future, the exhibition has especially transformed the gallery into a series of individual salon-style spaces where the artists' works are presented. From wall art to photography to an entire area dedicated to Hong Kong’s iconic Frog King Kwok, the exhibition is a must-visit for all art lovers in town.

Details
Event website: https://www.10chancerylanegallery.com/home/main/en/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: 10 Chancery Lane Gallery
Address:
Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like