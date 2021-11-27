10 Chancery Lane Gallery is turning 20 years old, and to celebrate, they've put together a fascinating group exhibition titled Love in the Dream. Featuring 44 artists that embody the gallery’s core mission and enduring anchors, as well as its visions for the future, the exhibition has especially transformed the gallery into a series of individual salon-style spaces where the artists' works are presented. From wall art to photography to an entire area dedicated to Hong Kong’s iconic Frog King Kwok, the exhibition is a must-visit for all art lovers in town.