Held from now until February 25, 2023, Mike Kelley: Subharmonic Tangerine Abyss is the first solo exhibition in Greater China by late American artist Mike Kelley. Featuring works from one of Kelley‘s most significant later series Kandors – a 12-year-long project inspired by the fictional city of Kandor in the popular Superman comics – the exhibition presents a series of sculptures, videos, and large-scale installations that rework the imagery and mythology of the popular comic book and reflect on the loneliness inherent to modernity’s technological progress.