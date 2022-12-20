Hong Kong
Mike Kelley: Subharmonic Tangerine Abyss

  • Art
  • Hauser & Wirth, Central
Held from now until February 25, 2023, Mike Kelley: Subharmonic Tangerine Abyss is the first solo exhibition in Greater China by late American artist Mike Kelley. Featuring works from one of Kelley‘s most significant later series Kandors – a 12-year-long project inspired by the fictional city of Kandor in the popular Superman comics – the exhibition presents a series of sculptures, videos, and large-scale installations that rework the imagery and mythology of the popular comic book and reflect on the loneliness inherent to modernity’s technological progress.

Details

Address:
Hauser & Wirth
15/F-16/F, H Queen’s
80 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.hauserwirth.com

Dates and times

