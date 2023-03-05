Hong Kong
Splendid Park exhibition

  • Art
  • K11 Art & Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. K11 Musea, Splendid Park
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
  2. K11 Musea, Splendid Park
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
  3. K11 Musea, Splendid Park
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
  4. K11 Musea, Splendid Park
    Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
Featuring works by Hong Kong contemporary artist and 'Godfather of Designer Toys' Michael Lau, the Splendid Park exhibition is a celebration of Hong Kong's art scene and the welcoming of Spring. Nearly 40 artworks, including paintings and sculptures from the artist's oeuvre, will be on view at K11 Musea's Kunsthalle from February 11 to March 5. The exhibition also integrates the artist's reflections on art and today's world, inviting audiences to immerse into Lau's creative world. 

To make the walk at the park extra fun, take part in the various activities and workshops available, such as yoga sessions, kids' storytime, and flower wreath-making, or follow K11 Musea's official Instagram (@k11musea) to find specially designed themed filters and stickers!

Details

Address:
K11 Art & Cultural Centre
6/F, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

