Art Contemporary By Angela Li , Sheung Wan Until Saturday June 26 2021
The Lonesome Changing Room 2 by Chan Wai Lap is a solo art project that invites the audience to reinvestigate the relationship between individuality and the community, in response to the pandemic. Constructed just like a changing room, the project is an integration of the artist’s research and personal experience, and gives visitors an opportunity to act as ‘intruders’ to the artist’s privacy, thus creating an intimate dialogue. Alongside usual objects seen in a changing room, such as lockers and showers, on show will be Chan’s latest series of paintings and installations created in the past year.

Details
Venue name: Contemporary By Angela Li
Venue website: cbal.com.hk/art
Venue phone: 3571 8200
Address: 248 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
