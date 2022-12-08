Time Out says

A treat for fashionistas, The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time is an exhibition that explores the evolution of fashion. With K11 joining hands with V&A, the world’s leading museum of art, design, and performance; revered Hong Kong designer William Chang; and six emerging fashion designers from Japan, South Korea, China and Hong Kong; the collaborative showcase takes inspiration from V&A’s historical collection of British and French womenswear, and features everything from newly-crafted bespoke couture with an East Asian touch to historic artefacts that narrate the transformation of artisanship in fashion from the 1830s to the 1960s.

Held from December 8 to January 29, 2023, at the K11 Musea (6F, Kunsthalle), the glamorous event will take visitors on a fashionable journey through the ages to celebrate craft couture from the east and west, past to present.