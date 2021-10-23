Time Dimensions. Hand Painting is an exhibition organised by the Hong Kong International Youth Artist Society, held at the Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre from now until November 1. Themed around the integration of different times and spaces, the exhibition features a selection of paintings that will take the audience on a journey from the Edo period in Japan to Hong Kong in the 1960s to the present times. In order for guests to gain a deeper understanding of the exhibition, there will also be different activities available for guests to take part and interact with different artworks.