Time Dimensions. Hand Painting

Art Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre , Admiralty Until Monday November 1 2021
Hong Kong International Youth Artist Society
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Youth Artist Society

Time Dimensions. Hand Painting is an exhibition organised by the Hong Kong International Youth Artist Society, held at the Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre from now until November 1. Themed around the integration of different times and spaces, the exhibition features a selection of paintings that will take the audience on a journey from the Edo period in Japan to Hong Kong in the 1960s to the present times. In order for guests to gain a deeper understanding of the exhibition, there will also be different activities available for guests to take part and interact with different artworks.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre
Venue website: www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/Museum/APO/en_US/web/apo/va_main.html
Venue phone: 2521 3008
Address: 7A Kennedy Rd
Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
