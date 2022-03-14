Virtual performances you need to catch for the 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Bamberg Symphony Orchestra

A magical performance that transcends the borders of language, viewers can experience the magnificence and grandeur of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra right in the comfort of your own home. With four online performances (Smetana’s Má Vlast, Bruckner’s Symphony No 9, Mahler’s Symphony No 9 and a Family Concert) to be held in March and April, catch the German orchestra’s renowned energy portrayed in a fresh and artistic form. Conductor Jakub Hrůša leads the orchestra and explores its own Central European roots through the music.

When: March 16-April 30, 2022

How much: Free; registration is required

Register here for Smetana’s Má Vlast, Bruckner’s Symphony No 9 and Mahler’s Symphony No 9, and here for the Family Concert