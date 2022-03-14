Hong Kong
HKAF 2022
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF/Ste Murray

Virtual performances you need to catch for the 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival

Experience a world of culture from the couch

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Arts Festival
Much of everything has gone digital in this day and age, and boy did the pandemic speed up the process. With both business and entertainment going virtual, we find new experiences in front of our constantly-lit screens. Jumping on the bandwagon is the Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF). Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the annual festival will take place in a virtual format, bringing forth a pool of international talents from the theatre stage to our screens. Featuring a series of thrilling performances – handpicked by an expert team of curators – for your private viewing pleasures, here are some highlights you definitely should not miss out on.

TM by Ontroerend Goed
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF

TM by Ontroerend Goed

Taking theatre experiences to another level, Ontroerend Goed’s TM is an interactive one-on-one performance that puts a twist on the ever-consuming online communication. A constant for so many around the world in recent times, TM explores media manipulation, populist ideology and conspiracy theories. Designed for one audience member at a time, the real-time live show is as close to physically being in a theatre as possible. Since the performance requires the participation of the audience, be sure to have a working microphone and webcam to fully enjoy the experience. 

When: February 26-March 27, 2022; every Saturday and Sunday
How much: $100
Purchase tickets here

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Bamberg Symphony Orchestra
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF/Andreas Herzau

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Bamberg Symphony Orchestra

A magical performance that transcends the borders of language, viewers can experience the magnificence and grandeur of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra right in the comfort of your own home. With four online performances (Smetana’s Má Vlast, Bruckner’s Symphony No 9, Mahler’s Symphony No 9 and a Family Concert) to be held in March and April, catch the German orchestra’s renowned energy portrayed in a fresh and artistic form. Conductor Jakub Hrůša leads the orchestra and explores its own Central European roots through the music.

When: March 16-April 30, 2022
How much: Free; registration is required 
Register here for Smetana’s Má Vlast, Bruckner’s Symphony No 9 and Mahler’s Symphony No 9, and here for the Family Concert

The concert screenings are sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as part of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Student Matinee Programme (by special arrangement with selected schools) is sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

To Be A Machine (Version 1.0)
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF/Ste Murray

To Be A Machine (Version 1.0)

Dublin and London-based theatre company Dead Centre makes a return to the HKAF this year with a live online adaptation of To Be A Machine. Starring Jack Gleeson from the popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones, the play explores the transhumanism movement to use technology to change and improve human bodies and minds. It also touches close to home as the story is set in a world facing a global pandemic, and the aim of the technology is to promise a disease-free digital hereafter where human consciousness survives the death of the body. Audiences can expect to be ‘uploaded’ to the theatre, where you will see yourself as an avatar. 

When: March 23-26, 2022 
How much: $180
Purchase tickets here

Wonder Boy
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF

Wonder Boy

This coming of age story explores the world of a 12-year-old schoolboy who struggles with a heavy stammer. The story is written by the clever playwright Ross Willis and directed by award-winning director Sally Cookson. The live recorded performance from the stages of Bristol Old Vic is specially filmed and produced for online viewing. A powerful and moving story, viewers and critics have named Wonder Boy as one of the most highly-anticipated performances. 

When: March 26-April 2, 2022
How much: $150
Purchase tickets here

Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe Molière: Tartuffe and The School for Wives
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF/Simon Gosselin

Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe Molière: Tartuffe and The School for Wives

Enjoy 17th century plays with a modern take as HKAF celebrates the 400th anniversary of the birth of French playwright Molière with two of his greatest works, Tartuffe and The School for Wives. Directed by Stéphane Braunschweig, artistic director of Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe in Paris and a renowned Molière specialist, the two productions hold great relevance to issues within our contemporary society as they explore the depths of timeless human frailty and foolishness. Both plays are free for public viewing and will be performed in French with English and Chinese subtitles.

When: March 18-25, 2022
How much: Free
Click here to register now  

Festival Finale: Shanghai Opera House – Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci Semi-staged Operas
Photograph: Courtesy HKAF

Festival Finale: Shanghai Opera House – Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci Semi-staged Operas

To end the festival on a high note (quite literally), the Shanghai Opera House is bringing not one, but two semi-staged Italian operas led by world-renowned conductor and pianist Maestro Xu Zhong. Together with some of the most influential soloists in the operatic world including He Hui, Xue Haoyin, and Han Peng, the two performances – Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci – will take the audience on a musical journey sparked by love, passion, and jealousy. A must-watch for opera fanatics! 

When: March 26-April 23, 2022
How much: Free
Click here to register now

The Festival Finale is sponsored by ICBC (Asia)

 

To inject a little more arts and culture into your home and life, the Hong Kong Arts Festival is showing many more online performances. Get in touch with a new type of entertainment and ‘go to the theatre’ without ever leaving your apartment. For a full list of shows on offer, visit the HKAF’s official website

