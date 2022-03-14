Virtual performances you need to catch for the 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival

TM by Ontroerend Goed
Taking theatre experiences to another level, Ontroerend Goed’s TM is an interactive one-on-one performance that puts a twist on the ever-consuming online communication. A constant for so many around the world in recent times, TM explores media manipulation, populist ideology and conspiracy theories. Designed for one audience member at a time, the real-time live show is as close to physically being in a theatre as possible. Since the performance requires the participation of the audience, be sure to have a working microphone and webcam to fully enjoy the experience.
When: February 26-March 27, 2022; every Saturday and Sunday
How much: $100
Purchase tickets here