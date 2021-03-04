Women Gaze group exhibition at La Galerie Paris 1839

La Galerie Paris 1839 presents Women Gaze, a captivating group exhibition with a special focus on four female photographers – Lau Wai, Kayee C, Anat Givon, and Catherine Henriette. Showcasing their narratives on self and social identities, Lau Wai and Kayee C give their unique perspectives of the new generation. Meanwhile, Anat Givon and Catherine Henriette – both former reporters, speak to the audience through their artworks which capture the beauty of our environment and the present moment.