Women Gaze group exhibition at La Galerie Paris 1839
Time Out says
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.
La Galerie Paris 1839 presents Women Gaze, a captivating group exhibition with a special focus on four female photographers – Lau Wai, Kayee C, Anat Givon, and Catherine Henriette. Showcasing their narratives on self and social identities, Lau Wai and Kayee C give their unique perspectives of the new generation. Meanwhile, Anat Givon and Catherine Henriette – both former reporters, speak to the audience through their artworks which capture the beauty of our environment and the present moment.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.lagalerie.hk/
|Venue name:
|La Galerie Paris 1839
|Address:
|
74 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong