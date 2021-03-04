Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Women Gaze group exhibition at La Galerie Paris 1839

Art, Photography La Galerie Paris 1839 , Soho Thursday March 4 2021 - Sunday April 25 2021
La Galerie Paris 1839/Catherine Henriette
La Galerie Paris 1839/Catherine Henriette
La Galerie Paris 1839/Anat Givon
La Galerie Paris 1839/Anat Givon

La Galerie Paris 1839 presents Women Gaze, a captivating group exhibition with a special focus on four female photographers – Lau Wai, Kayee C, Anat Givon, and Catherine Henriette. Showcasing their narratives on self and social identities, Lau Wai and Kayee C give their unique perspectives of the new generation. Meanwhile, Anat Givon and Catherine Henriette – both former reporters, speak to the audience through their artworks which capture the beauty of our environment and the present moment.

Event website: https://www.lagalerie.hk/
Venue name: La Galerie Paris 1839
Address: 74 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong

