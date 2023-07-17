Myth or Fact: 5 things you may not know about your favourite drinks

1. Eating food helps slow down alcohol absorption
Answer: FACT
Your blood alcohol level rises faster when you drink on an empty stomach. Having delectable bar bites at the ready will help reduce the pace at which your blood alcohol increases and will allow you to pace yourself so you don’t have more drinks than you intended.
Fact: Many believe that eating food after drinking will speed up the processing of alcohol – this is not true. The best time to eat is before and during consumption of alcohol, as this can help prevent your blood alcohol level from rising too quickly.