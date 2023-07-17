Myth or Fact: 5 things you may not know about your favourite drinks

Answer: FACT

This is a resounding yes – drinking responsibly is one of the best things you could do for yourself and those around you. In order to enjoy your night out to the fullest, you should always educate yourself about drinking and how it might affect you. If you choose to drink, make sure you do so in moderation and adhere to country-specific drinking guidelines. It goes without saying that you should also respect the choice of those who choose not to drink, and not engage in any excessive or binge drinking. And of course if you are underage, pregnant, taking medication or will be driving, you should not drink at all. Drink plenty of water throughout the night to keep yourself hydrated and remember, it’s always OK to take a break and to not drink if you feel so.

Fact: Drinking water when consuming alcohol helps the body stay hydrated and keeps your bodily systems functioning well.