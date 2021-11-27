Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness

Boticario is preparing a buffet of antipasti and hot dishes that includes servings of chili con carne and pancakes with a special Guinness sauce. The malty sweet flavour of Guinness with grilled and charred foods are a match made in heaven. The full flavour of this stout makes it an equally great compliment to red meat and delicate seafood.

Guinness cocktails from Boticario’s team of expert mixologists will keep the party going, which will include Black Magic (banana liqueur, walnut bitters, Guinness) and Island Stout (coconut rum, Guinness, coconut and taro foam made with Guinness). And of course, the experience isn’t complete without free-flow Guinness on draught.

Guests can also indulge in a free-flow of grilled surf and turf that includes skewered tenderloin with Guinness and peppercorn sauce, chorizo with chimichurri sauce, and skewered shrimp with Guinness and chipotle sauce, before ending on a sweet note with a selection of fruits and desserts.

Each guest will leave with a special Time Out First Class gift bag which includes their own laser-engraved beer glass that can be customised on site, so you can enjoy Guinness right at home. Our

will also be on deck to teach you how to pour the perfect pint.

Time Out First Class Weekend Chill and Grill tickets are HK$450 per person and can be purchased now.

Get your tickets today

!

event representativeIt will be a fun boozy brunch, so please remember to drink responsibly.