Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness
Time Out Hong Kong and Guinness are kicking off Time Out First Class, our exclusive experience series, by firing up the grill at Boticario for a free-flow brunch on Saturday, November 27, from 12pm to 3pm
Guests can also indulge in a free-flow of grilled surf and turf that includes skewered tenderloin with Guinness and peppercorn sauce, chorizo with chimichurri sauce, and skewered shrimp with Guinness and chipotle sauce, before ending on a sweet note with a selection of fruits and desserts.
Guinness cocktails from Boticario’s team of expert mixologists will keep the party going, which will include Black Magic (banana liqueur, walnut bitters, Guinness) and Island Stout (coconut rum, Guinness, coconut and taro foam made with Guinness). And of course, the experience isn’t complete without free-flow Guinness on draught.
Boticario
|Venue name:
2765 0800
|Venue website:
|www.instagram.com/boticariohk
|Venue phone:
|2765 0800
|Address:
|
Shop G5 & UG 15, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, 66 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong