Time Out First Class Weekend Chill & Grill presented by Guinness

Bars and pubs Boticario , Tsim Sha Tsui East Saturday November 27 2021
Photograph: Victoria Chan

Time Out says

Time Out Hong Kong and Guinness are kicking off Time Out First Class, our exclusive experience series, by firing up the grill at Boticario for a free-flow brunch on Saturday, November 27, from 12pm to 3pm

Take a trip back to Buenos Aires’ heyday at Boticario Bar & Grill and enjoy an indulgent spread of dishes paired with brunch-worthy beverages. Boticario is preparing a buffet of antipasti and hot dishes that includes servings of chili con carne and pancakes with a special Guinness sauce. The malty sweet flavour of Guinness with grilled and charred foods are a match made in heaven. The full flavour of this stout makes it an equally great compliment to red meat and delicate seafood. 

Guests can also indulge in a free-flow of grilled surf and turf that includes skewered tenderloin with Guinness and peppercorn sauce, chorizo with chimichurri sauce, and skewered shrimp with Guinness and chipotle sauce, before ending on a sweet note with a selection of fruits and desserts. 

Guinness cocktails from Boticario’s team of expert mixologists will keep the party going, which will include Black Magic (banana liqueur, walnut bitters, Guinness) and Island Stout (coconut rum, Guinness, coconut and taro foam made with Guinness). And of course, the experience isn’t complete without free-flow Guinness on draught.

Each guest will leave with a special Time Out First Class gift bag which includes their own laser-engraved beer glass that can be customised on site, so you can enjoy Guinness right at home. Our event representative will also be on deck to teach you how to pour the perfect pint. Time Out First Class Weekend Chill and Grill tickets are HK$450 per person and can be purchased now. Get your tickets todayIt will be a fun boozy brunch, so please remember to drink responsibly.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Boticario
Venue website: www.instagram.com/boticariohk
Venue phone: 2765 0800
Address: Shop G5 & UG 15, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, 66 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
