Get that New Year glow and shed excess weight at W Hong Kong’s Bliss Spa

Pamper yourself with one of their treatments featuring cutting-edge technologies

January is the perfect time to kick-start your beauty and wellness resolutions. If traditional methods like exercise and diet aren’t working for you in achieving that healthy-looking and radiant glow, get a little help from W Hong Kong’s indulgent Bliss Spa. Located on the 72nd floor of W Hong Kong, offering breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour, the premier spa provides comfortable, painless and non-invasive treatments featuring the latest technology. This season, take advantage of its latest collection of exclusive prestige plant stem cell spa treatments and laser slimming treatments.

Look and feel your best from the inside out

True beauty begins with self-care. Experience that radiant glow you’re longing for and achieve your skincare goals with Bliss Spa’s exclusive prestige plant stem cell spa treatments (facial treatments starting from $3,888) from Cell Premium Switzerland. The treatments use patented techniques and utilise the benefits of stem cell technology. The active ingredients derived from apples, grapes, alpine roses, and Moroccan argan stem cells work together to combat signs of ageing and sagging skin.

Say goodbye to stubborn pounds

Lose those extra weights gained from all the holiday binge-eating with Bliss Spa’s laser slimming treatments (starting from $1,950) powered by icoone Italy’s cutting-edge, FDA and CE-approved technology. The painless, non-invasive technology targets various body parts, including love handles, arms, buttocks, thighs, calves, and abdomen, and promote tissue oxygenation, support skin regeneration, reduce wrinkles and fat deposits, stimulate collagen and elastin production, and enhance facial contours.



Get that ‘new year, new you’ glow! Snag a session today at Bliss Spa, located at 72/F, W Hong Kong, 1 Austin Road West, West Kowloon. For booking and enquiries call 3717 2797 or message bliss.hk@whotels.com.