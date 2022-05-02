Disney in Concert is back this spring for A Magical Celebration! Premiering at KITEC in Kowloon Bay, with two live performances every day from April 30 to May 2, 2022, the concert will feature music from all your favourite Disney movies – from Little Mermaid to Frozen – performed by the wonderful HKSW Symphony Orchestra. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages.
Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration 2022
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- premier.hkticketing.com/shows/show.aspx?sh=DISNE0422
- Address:
- KITEC
- 1 Trademart Drive
- Kowloon Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- www.kitec.com.hk/tchi/index.php
- Price:
- $580,$480,$380, $280