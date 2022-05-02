Hong Kong
Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration 2022

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Disney Concerts
Photograph: Courtesy Disney Concerts
Disney in Concert is back this spring for A Magical Celebration! Premiering at KITEC in Kowloon Bay, with two live performances every day from April 30 to May 2, 2022, the concert will feature music from all your favourite Disney movies – from Little Mermaid to Frozen – performed by the wonderful HKSW Symphony Orchestra. Perfect for Disney fans of all ages.

premier.hkticketing.com/shows/show.aspx?sh=DISNE0422
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
www.kitec.com.hk/tchi/index.php
$580,$480,$380, $280

15:00KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
19:30KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
15:00KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
19:30KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
13:30KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
17:30KITEC $580,$480,$380, $280
