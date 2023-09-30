Hong Kong
Timeout

Niki’s ‘Nicole: The World Tour’ in Macau

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • Cotai Arena, Cotai
  1. Niki
    Photograph: Facebook/Niki
  2. niki
    Photograph: Facebook/Niki
Indonesian songstress Niki will be kicking off her world tour throughout August to October, and she’ll be stopping by Macao to perform for one evening only. As one of music recording company 88Rising’s most prominent acts, Niki has won crowds over with her sweet and delicate vocals with songs like Every Summertime, I Like U, and many more. Head to Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao on September 30 to hear some of her classic songs and perform tracks from her most recent self-titled album, ‘Nicole’.

All tickets to Niki’s concert will be seated, starting from $508, then $708, and $930 each. VIP ticket experiences are also available, so stay tuned to LiveNation’s website for more details closer to the concert.  Live Nation members will be able to purchase presale tickets to Niki’s concert on July 26 from 12pm until 11.59pm, whereas general public tickets will be available starting July 27 from 12pm onwards. Purchase your tickets and find more details about the concert on LiveNation’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/show/1430992/niki/macao/2023-09-30/en
Address:
Cotai Arena
The Venetian Macao,
Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca
Cotai
Macau

Dates and times

