Beat the summer heat with creative Chivas Highballs

Ordering these refreshing drinks at 12 participating bars gets you the chance to join the 'Rise with Lisa' Chivas Highball Challenge and win a roundtrip ticket and accommodation to Seoul, Korea

Summer is in full swing! Fizzy, refreshing drinks are the season’s must-have cocktail and world-famous Scotch blend Chivas Regal knows you’ve got a sure-fire winner in the highball.

From now until September 4, Chivas Regal is partnering with 12 top-tier bars in Hong Kong to help you brace the summer mood with invigorating highballs as part of their ‘Rise with Lisa” Chivas High-Ball Campaign.

In March, Chivas launched influential K-Pop musician Lisa – a member of the popular girl group Blackpink – with the ‘I Rise We Rise campaign’ as its new ambassador and the first female face of the brand in Asia. Lisa’s inspiring journey to international stardom blends seamlessly with the Chivas ethos of success and elevating those around you. Now breaking international records in her solo career, Lisa aims to inspire the next generation of Scotch drinkers to forge their own path to success.

Photograph: Courtesy Chivas I OBP Baby Monster and Sour Candy

This summer, Hongkongers are in for a treat as Chivas is offering an array of refreshing drinks and experiences for you to enjoy. Drop by at 12 participating bars OBP, Bar Buonasera, Mizunara: The Library, Five Samurai, Apothecary, Dio, Library Restaurant & Bar, and 25:00, Moonkok (FOCO and K11), Luna Mare, The Pearl, and Sam Fancy, and sip on boozy libations crafted by talented Hong Kong bartenders.

Make your pit stop at Korean restaurant OBP and sip on two Korean-themed cocktails crafted by lead bartender Daniel Eun. Inspired by nostalgic memories of eating Melona ice cream bars and sticking them into a glass of soju, Chivas-based Baby Monster presents flavours of honeydew and the creamy notes of Korean soft drink, Milkis; while the fruity highball Sour Candy – named after the collab of Blackpink and Lady Gaga – is a lively sweet and sour watermelon flavoured riff to the classic hwachae, a traditional Korean punch made with various fruits and edible flower petals.

At Mizunara: The Library, award-winning bartender Masahiko Endo creates a twist to the classic sour brunch Scotch drink called the Morning Glory Fizz with a Regal Morning Highball made with Chivas, Japanese non-carbonated soft drink Calpis, lemon, and soda water.

Meanwhile, bartender Bone Cheng at cafe bar Dio is mixing up toffee and walnuts to bring out the nutty flavours of Chivas into a Nutty Ball highball.

Photograph: Courtesy Chivas I Dio's Bone Cheng; Mizunara: The Library's Masahiko Endo

Every Thursday, bartenders from participating bars will be popping up to other partnered bars to whip up their signature concoctions.

The first 200 customers purchasing Chivas Highballs at participating bars will receive a set of limited-edition ‘Chivas Regal x LISA: I Rise, We Rise’ postcards. Patrons can also get a chance to visit Seoul, Korea, by joining the *‘Rise with Lisa’ Chivas Highball Challenge on Instagram. Share creative snapshots on Instagram – via story, post, or Reel – of any of the Chivas Highball offerings from the participating bars using the hashtag #chivashighballhk and tag @chivasregalhk and the participating bar. The most creative entries will get a chance to win bottles of Chivas 12 Years Old (70cl), a four-day and three-night round-trip to Seoul with a five-star hotel package (including seven-nights quarantine accommodation) for two people worth up to $30,000.

