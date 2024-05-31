Hong Kong
HONG KONG TYPHOON
Hong Kong Observatory to hoist T3 typhoon signal today

Expect more cloudy skies, rainy days, and even thunderstorms

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
On May 30, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) raised the T1 typhoon signal at 5.40pm, marking this year's first tropical cyclone warning to be issued.

With the tropical depression drawing closer to the Guangdong coast, the HKO has announced they will hoist the T3 storm signal sometime between 4pm to 6pm today (May 31). This means we're is in for some seriously strong winds.

According to the present forecast track, the tropical depression will make landfall in western Guangdong tonight or early tomorrow morning (June 1). As it moves inland, the broad rainband to the south will still bring heavy showers to Hong Kong throughout the day with strong winds to be expected. 

Hong Kong weather forecast today

May 31, 2024: The weather will be a wild ride today in Hong Kong, with mainly cloudy skies and occasional squally showers and a few thunderstorms in between. And the rain won't be playing nice as it's expected to come down in heavy with torrential bursts later in the day. Expect moderate to fresh winds coming from the eastern to southeastern direction, especially offshore and up on the high ground. The winds will shift to come in from the south tonight.

Hong Kong weather forecast this week

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the tropical cyclone brewing in the northern South China Sea will edge closer to the western Guangdong coast over the next couple of days. The region can expect even windier conditions with more squally showers and thunderstorms. Then on Sunday (June 2), a southwesterly airstream will bring showers to the coastal areas. For early to mid next week, an easterly airstream is forecast to affect Guangdong's coast. So, batten down the hatches, folks – this is shaping up to be a wet and gloomy week.

