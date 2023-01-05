Hong Kong to fully reopen borders with China on January 8

On January 5, government officials announced the city will be reopening its borders with China on January 8 to allow up to 60,000 Hong Kong travellers to enter mainland China on a daily basis. A total of seven border control points will resume operations – including the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal, China Ferry Terminal, Hong Kong Airport, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Port, Man Kam To Control Point, and the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line – while the Luohu Port and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will not be in operation.



Travellers will be required to register their visit on gov.hk’s website prior to crossing the border to mark their desired port and travel time. In order to travel across the border, all visitors will need to provide a paper or electronic copy of their negative PCR result taken 48 hours prior to leaving Hong Kong in addition to proof of their successful booking. Hongkongers will be able to start registering as soon as 6pm on January 5.



Within the daily quota of 60,000 travellers, 50,000 Hong Kong visitors will be allowed to enter mainland China through land borders, whereas the remaining 10,000 will be allowed to enter by ferry or flight. However, this quota does not apply to Hong Kong citizens who reside in China, or Chinese citizens travelling from Hong Kong back into mainland China.



After the implementation of phase one, situations will be assessed to determine whether the daily quota for travellers will be increased and if more ports will be reopened to further allow more north and south-bound visitors.





