‘Live at the Big Top’ transforms the Circus into a live music stage

We already know and love the yearly performances at the UBS Presents The World Circus, but this year, the Circus is offering more than just acrobats, aerial acts, and death-defying motorbike riders. A series of music and live entertainment performances will take place at the Big Top from January 17 to 24. See a global lineup of popular and up-and-coming musicians such as Hong Kong’s very own pop-rock band Dear Jane and emerging pop artist Kiri T, pop musician Griff, singer-songwriter Bang Yedam, pop-punk act Marz23, LA-based duo Crash Adams, and global tech house giant Cloonee.

For a touch of nostalgia, catch Mania - The Abba Tribute on January 20, which has been selling out in the UK since 1999. The music-filled weekend wraps up on January 21 with a classic performance by the Hong Kong Chamber Orchestra, and a collaboration with three local DJ legends who will be playing Hong Kong dance floor classics into the night.

Live at the Big Top offers a chance to see these global musicians perform live in an intimate setting like no other, so book your tickets to avoid missing out.