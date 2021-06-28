Ocean Park's Water World unveils new attractions

Ocean Park's much-awaited water park recently unveiled its new facilities, and there's something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can expect 27 outdoor and indoor attractions that include a surf rider, nine dynamic water slides, and the city's first-ever indoor wave pool.

Water World's Adventure Coast

Water World attractions will comprise five zones – Splendid Reef, Torrential River, Thrill Valley, Adventure Coast, and Hidden Village. Guests of all ages can start their journey at the Splendid Reef, an expansive open area located on the shores of the South China Sea, before making their way to the tropical paradise that is the Adventure Coast, where visitors can enjoy the sea breeze and soak up the sun or chill in the cabanas while snacking on available food offerings from Big Wave Snacks.​​

Torrential River

Thrill Valley

Those looking for a more adrenaline-pumping adventure can make a splash at the extreme water slides of Torrential River and Thrill Valley, which offer Cyclone Spins and Daredevil Drops.

Water World's Horizon Cove

One of the highlights of the waterpark is the Horizon Cove at the Hidden Village zone, the city's first-ever all-weather indoor wave pool, which is sponsored by Manulife. The 1,450sq m indoor pool will feature calm and lapping waves and powerful double diamond waves where guests can enjoy a thrilling surf ride. The Horizon Cove also offers a centre stage and a large screen where parties and various programmes will commence to engage guests. As part of Manulife's sponsorship, the company will be distributing 3,000 Water World charitable tickets every year, starting from 2022.



Water World is currently in its finishing touches before launching this year. Once opened to the public, this Ocean Park attraction will be Asia's first and only year-round, all-weather seaside water park. Keep your eyes peeled for the opening! For more information, visit oceanpark.com.hk.

Looking for more new attractions in the city? Check out this new man-made beach in Tai Po. If you want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city, subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!