One Wall Street: A remarkable home in Downtown New York

While most Hongkongers are investing in properties in the UK, over in the Big Apple, multibillion-dollar developments are creating great windows of opportunity for investors. What’s more, the transformation of the treasured New York Art Deco landmark, One Wall Street, is nearing completion at the end of the year, which means Hongkongers that are thinking of investing in properties overseas can now look into these luxury condominiums, be it for future rental yield or capital gains.

Built in 1931 by American architect Ralph Walker, the historical building of One Wall Street has undergone a visionary transformation under the guidance of Macklowe Properties, which is known for developing various iconic Manhattan properties. Holding a distinct position in Downtown Manhattan, the new residential conversion of One Wall Street – the largest office to residential conversion in the history of New York City – marries the elegance and grandeur of the old city with modern spaces in the neighbourhood.