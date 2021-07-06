One Wall Street: A remarkable home in Downtown New York
Take a peek inside One Wall Street, the largest office to residential conversion in the history of New York City
While most Hongkongers are investing in properties in the UK, over in the Big Apple, multibillion-dollar developments are creating great windows of opportunity for investors. What’s more, the transformation of the treasured New York Art Deco landmark, One Wall Street, is nearing completion at the end of the year, which means Hongkongers that are thinking of investing in properties overseas can now look into these luxury condominiums, be it for future rental yield or capital gains.
Built in 1931 by American architect Ralph Walker, the historical building of One Wall Street has undergone a visionary transformation under the guidance of Macklowe Properties, which is known for developing various iconic Manhattan properties. Holding a distinct position in Downtown Manhattan, the new residential conversion of One Wall Street – the largest office to residential conversion in the history of New York City – marries the elegance and grandeur of the old city with modern spaces in the neighbourhood.
A landmark in a vibrant neighbourhood
One Wall Street is located on New York’s skyscraper-lined streets where you can find the city’s oldest sites among the hippest and newest hotspots in town. Living in the area offers a distinct experience that goes beyond the vibrant financial district. The landmark building is a stone’s throw away from swanky luxury shops like Hermès and Gucci, New York’s vibrant culinary scene – featuring projects from renowned chefs such as David Chang, Jean Georges Vongertichten, Tom Colicchio, and Nobu Matsuhisa – and many of the city’s best parks, plazas, open public spaces, green spaces, as well as the world’s most prestigious universities. Beneath the canopy of concrete buildings lie some of the city’s most exciting and happening spots.
Luxury finishes with modern elegance
The fifty-storey limestone Art Deco tower, a monument to a bygone era, is now a modern lifestyle destination unlike any other residence in New York. The property offers generous, landscaped garden terraces, complete with an outdoor kitchen, spacious lounge areas, and spaces overlooking Manhattan’s stunning skyline, as well as the East River, harbour, and Statue of Liberty.
One Wall Street south roof deck
Inside One Wall Street lies a new and completely reimagined interior that carries a discreet elegance in its design. Expect spacious living rooms designed with French oak hardwood floors and customised hardware in a satin nickel finish, kitchens featuring custom Italian ribbed cabinets and Calacatta marble countertops with seamlessly integrated Miele appliances, and bathrooms finished with Bianco Dolomiti and silver Romano travertine stone surfaces complete with matte white lacquer vanities.
Equipped for well-rounded living
One Wall Street’s prominent positioning in the neighbourhood and the property’s modern amenities are perfect for maintaining an active and well-rounded lifestyle. The property provides its residents with exclusive services from Whole Foods Market and priority membership to a world-class fitness centre, as well as access to One Club, a space complete with coffee bar, kitchen, and library fireplace where residents can work, relax, or unwind.
Residents can also enjoy a spa facility, an indoor lap pool surrounded by panoramic views, and an event space featuring sleek banquettes, a fully-equipped demo kitchen, swanky bars with elegant sofas and club chairs.
One Wall Street is located at 1 Wall St, New York, NY 10005, United States.