It’s time to ring in the Year of the Dragon! Chinese New Year is all about reunion with your loved ones, and what better way to celebrate than with a delectable, auspicious feast? Hong Kong offers a diverse range of dining options for CNY from lavish sets and authentic fare to creative twists on traditional dishes. Check out these 10 dining spots for your festive gatherings, accredited by the Hong Kong Tourism Board under the Quality Tourism Services scheme, which recognises merchants in the city that consistently deliver high standards of product quality and service. Some of them are also taking part in Hong Kong Night Treats for Locals, click here for the full list.