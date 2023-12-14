10 Quality restaurants to try this festive season

The festive season is upon us; are you still thinking about where to host your Christmas gatherings? Keep an eye out for the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) stickers on shop windows across the city. They are badges of honour issued by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to recognise merchants that consistently deliver outstanding product quality and service. So, if you see one of these seals of approval at a restaurant, chances are you’ll have a great dining experience there. To get you started, we’ve handpicked 10 QTS-accredited restaurants that will impress you with their delectable cuisines and impeccable service.