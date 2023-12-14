10 Quality restaurants to try this festive season

Baci Trattoria & Bar
Baci, which means ‘kisses’ in Italian, is a trattoria and bar located in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong and serves authentic yet innovative Italian flavours. Their standout creations include the Angeli di Mare pasta made with angel hair, red prawns, creamy crustacean bisque, and a touch of grappa. Warm your soul with comfort food at their Christmas semi-buffet and New Year’s Eve dinner, or indulge in a turkey feast featuring a whole organic turkey weighing 6kg, three side dishes, and a bottle of Prosecco, available for pick-up and delivery until December 31. Join them for a lively celebration with live DJ music and a countdown party on New Year’s Eve. Book now via bacihk.com
G/F, California Tower, 30-32 D’Aguilar Street, Central, 2344 0005