Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Astor
Photograph: Courtesy The Astor

10 Quality restaurants to try this festive season

Dining spots in the city that you can trust, recognised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board
Advertising

The festive season is upon us; are you still thinking about where to host your Christmas gatherings? Keep an eye out for the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) stickers on shop windows across the city. They are badges of honour issued by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to recognise merchants that consistently deliver outstanding product quality and service. So, if you see one of these seals of approval at a restaurant, chances are you’ll have a great dining experience there. To get you started, we’ve handpicked 10 QTS-accredited restaurants that will impress you with their delectable cuisines and impeccable service.

Baci Trattoria & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Baci Trattoria & Bar

Baci Trattoria & Bar

Baci, which means ‘kisses’ in Italian, is a trattoria and bar located in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong and serves authentic yet innovative Italian flavours. Their standout creations include the Angeli di Mare pasta made with angel hair, red prawns, creamy crustacean bisque, and a touch of grappa. Warm your soul with comfort food at their Christmas semi-buffet and New Year’s Eve dinner, or indulge in a turkey feast featuring a whole organic turkey weighing 6kg, three side dishes, and a bottle of Prosecco, available for pick-up and delivery until December 31. Join them for a lively celebration with live DJ music and a countdown party on New Year’s Eve. Book now via bacihk.com

G/F, California Tower, 30-32 D’Aguilar Street, Central, 2344 0005

District 8
Photograph: Courtesy District 8

District 8

Drawing inspiration from the street-side bistros of the 8th arrondissement in Paris, the steak and wine bar, District 8, offers French classics paired with a 40-label wine collection. Guests can enjoy their offerings indoors or al fresco. Their festive set menu features the signature steaks and frites, crab cakes, handmade duck hams, suckling pigs, and pecan pies. Add a touch of whimsical magic to your feast, with a warm and festive drink, such as mulled wine, spiked apple cider toddy, and spiked hot chocolate. Book now via district8.com.hk

R009 Roof Deck, Civic Square, Elements Mall, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, 2537 7555; Alto Residences, Shop 10, G/F, 29 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O, 3500 5860

Gassan
Photograph: Courtesy Gassan

Gassan

Named after the sacred Japanese mountain Mount Gassan, this fishing village-themed Japanese eatery spans 3,000sq ft and brings to life the social sake-dining spirit. At Gassan, diners can indulge in a traditional-style, multi-course meal in the main open dining area; enjoy experiential dining in the private dining rooms; try sushi omakase on the traditional ‘yakatabune’ house-boat; or opt for an immersive omakase experience in the private room. This season, they are offering a festive dinner menu that puts together the finest seafood and meat, paired with sake from their sommelier’s selection. Book now via thefoodstoryhk.com/gassan

19/F, H Queen's, 80 Queen's Road Central, Central, 3499 1427

Greyhound Café Galleria
Photograph: Courtesy Greyhound Café Galleria

Greyhound Café Galleria

Situated inside cultural retail hub K11 Musea, Greyhound Café Galleria is decked with vibrant clay tiles and colourful graphics that transport you to the lively streets of Bangkok. Their menu presents innovative Thai dishes with a Western twist. Must-tries include the Thai Gathering Platter, a combination of beloved street food bites, tiger prawns and crabs with yellow curry, pineapple fried rice with seafood, as well as the signature crepe cake, a heavenly delight crafted with layers of delicate crepes and infused with rich coconut cream and traditional Thai condiments. Book now via sevenrooms.com/reservations/greyhoundcafegalleria 

Shop 327A & 327C, 3/F, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, 2394 6600

King Ludwig Beerhall
Photograph: Courtesy King Ludwig Beerhall

King Ludwig Beerhall

After your shopping spree at the Stanley Christmas market, refuel at the King Ludwig Beerhall for an authentic German feast – think crispy roasted pork knuckles from Germany, sausage samplers, and their signature freshly baked beer ‘bretzels’, along with an impressive range of German beers. Every detail, from the exquisite decor to the handpicked elements, is thoughtfully curated by the CEO during his travels in Germany. For those who prefer celebrating at home, the restaurant also offers catering services.

2/F, Murray House, Stanley, 2899 0122

Majo Tapas Paella Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Majo Tapas Paella Bar

Majo Tapas Paella Bar

Located in SOHO, Majo Tapas Paella Bar is a bodega-inspired Spanish restaurant with indoor and al fresco seating. They serve creative and enticing Spanish fare with a diverse array of tapas, Spanish hams, cold cuts, and sharing dishes. Their paella menu presents up to six variations, including the traditional Paella Valenciana made with chicken, rabbit, snails, and beans. This year, Majo offers a delectable three-course festive set lunch, a four-course Christmas set menu, as well as a three-course New Year’s Eve set menu. Book now via majotapas.com.hk

G/F, 22 Staunton Street, Soho, Central, 2529 3001

Paper Moon
Photograph: Courtesy Paper Moon

Paper Moon

Boasting 270-degree vistas of the Victoria Harbour, Paper Moon showcases a dazzling atmosphere and authentic Italian cuisine with a touch of contemporary elegance. First opened in 1977 Milan, Paper Moon launches its inaugural branch in Greater China at Ocean Terminal. Celebrate this holiday season with their festive brunch, multi-course Christmas dinner, and six-course New Year’s Eve dinner. Highlights from the menu include pan-fried Italian turbot fillet and lobster medallion, lobster salad with Oscietra caviar, and bonèt with amaretti crumble. Book now via book.bistrochat.com/papermoon

Shop OTE301, 3/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, 2156 2256

The Astor
Photograph: Courtesy The Astor

The Astor

Not your typical buffet, The Astor is a one-of-a-kind combination of Hong Kong’s cha chaan tengs and Asian cooked food hawker centres. Located inside Eaton Hong Kong, this all-day restaurant pays homage to Asian cuisine and showcases Hong Kong classics and regional specialties. Enjoy the retro neon lights and nostalgic decors and indulge in their ‘Shimmering Christmas’ buffet. Expect over 200 holiday favourites and innovative creations, such as traditional roast turkeys with gravy and cranberry sauce, roast Australian M5 Wagyu ribeyes, maple glazed hams, and steamed live Boston lobsters. Save room for the dessert station, brimming with irresistible treats like chocolate Yule log cakes, Christmas meringues, mince pies and stollens. Book now via theastorhk.com 

B1/F, Eaton Hong Kong, 380 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, 2710 1901

The Cheesecake Factory
Photograph: Courtesy The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory

Originating from the United States, The Cheesecake Factory is known for its creative menu, generous portions, distinctive decor, and of course, cheesecakes. With more than 200 options to choose from, standout offerings include superfood salads, pastas, seafood, steaks, hamburgers, and over 30 desserts. Must-tries include their Louisiana chicken pasta with parmesan crusted chicken, luau salad with grilled chicken breast and mixed greens, as well as fresh strawberry cheesecake. Reserve their private room for your Christmas party and receive a complementary seven-inch whole cheesecake.

Shop G102, G/F, Harbour City Gateway Arcade, 25 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, 2791 6628

Victorian Era
Photograph: Courtesy Victorian Era

Victorian Era

Experience a taste of old Hong Kong at this hotpot restaurant inspired by the glamour of the city in the 1950s. A perfect blend of the East and West, Victorian Era presents various soup bases and hotpot ingredients, each meticulously crafted with an emphasis on the visual, aroma, and flavour. Order their signature Sichuan fish fillet with pickled vegetables and other new hotpot dishes specifically created for the festive season. You can also try the mutton hot pot infused with Chinese herbs like Huadiao wine, osmanthus, and papaya. Book now via victorianerahk.com/en

2/F, Pak Shing Building, 35 Jordan Road, Jordan, 6565 7888

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.