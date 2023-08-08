Be one of the first to try the offerings at one of the hottest new hotel brands in Macau

The long-awaited opening of Raffles at Galaxy Macau has finally arrived, allowing both locals and visitors to the 'Las Vegas of the East' to experience the brand’s renowned hospitality and exceptional offerings. Situated on the east promenade of the resort complex, Raffles at Galaxy Macau boasts magnificent architecture that provides breathtaking views of Macau’s picturesque landscape.

Taking centre stage in the hotel's lobby is the spectacular Raffles Lounge & Terrace. The venue transports you back in time to an opulent European lounge designed with Italian marble pillars and featuring a Champagne, caviar, and oyster bar. Dine and savour refined European cuisine, expertly crafted by award-winning chefs, amidst a luxurious decor beneath an astonishing custom-made chandelier. This exquisite chandelier is a masterpiece formed from 500,000 crystals and 23,000 crystal rods, both of which are of the highest quality. The crystals and rods are seamlessly connected, creating a breathtaking diamond-like formation.