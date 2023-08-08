Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. Raffles Lounge & Terrace
    Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & TerraceRaffles Lounge & Terrace
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Raffles Lounge & Terrace
    Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & Terrace
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Chef Yam Lok-hin
    Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & TerraceChef Yam Lok-hin
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Jacky Lung
    Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & TerraceChef Jacky Lung
    PreviousNext
    /4

Experience legendary afternoon tea at the newly launched Raffles at Galaxy Macau

Be one of the first to try the offerings at one of the hottest new hotel brands in Macau

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Galaxy Macau
Advertising

The long-awaited opening of Raffles at Galaxy Macau has finally arrived, allowing both locals and visitors to the 'Las Vegas of the East' to experience the brand’s renowned hospitality and exceptional offerings. Situated on the east promenade of the resort complex, Raffles at Galaxy Macau boasts magnificent architecture that provides breathtaking views of Macau’s picturesque landscape.

Taking centre stage in the hotel's lobby is the spectacular Raffles Lounge & Terrace. The venue transports you back in time to an opulent European lounge designed with Italian marble pillars and featuring a Champagne, caviar, and oyster bar. Dine and savour refined European cuisine, expertly crafted by award-winning chefs, amidst a luxurious decor beneath an astonishing custom-made chandelier. This exquisite chandelier is a masterpiece formed from 500,000 crystals and 23,000 crystal rods, both of which are of the highest quality. The crystals and rods are seamlessly connected, creating a breathtaking diamond-like formation.

Chef de Cuisine Yorick Soh I Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & Terrace

Helmed by Chef de Cuisine Yorick Soh, the lounge and terrace offer an all-day dining menu showcasing creative European dishes. One of their signature items is the French blue lobster salad served with refreshing Japanese watermelon and garden greens. Other culinary creations include chef's Pâté en Croûte, a traditional golden-brown French meat pie filled with marinated duck and pork infused with truffle jelly. Additionally, they serve grilled Australian Wagyu beef, which is accompanied by a secret sauce that has been slow-cooked for 48 hours.

Dessert Trolley I Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & Terrace

Raffles is renowned for its rich European tradition, so anticipate a truly indulgent afternoon tea experience (from MOP588 for two persons) available from 3pm to 5.30pm. Delight in exquisite offerings crafted by award-winning pastry chefs Yam Lok-hin and Jacky Lung – rising stars in international pastry championships. As you sit back and enjoy, prepare to be captivated by a selection of desserts, including mouth-watering éclairs available in a variety of tempting flavours.

Lobster salad I Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & Terrace

For those with a taste for savoury pleasures, Raffles has prepared an enticing selection. Treat yourself to a delectable crab meat with Champagne jelly on squid ink toast, or opt for the flavourful beef bourguignon pithivier. Of course, no afternoon tea would be complete without freshly-baked scones. At Raffles, these scones are served alongside homemade tapenade, sweet preserves, and clotted cream, ensuring that every bite is a moment of pure indulgence. To complement your afternoon tea experience, Raffles offers an extensive selection of premium teas and coffees, or a pairing with Fortnum & Mason sparkling tea. Take your time to explore and choose the perfect accompaniment to enhance your afternoon tea experience.

Singapore Sling I Photograph: Courtesy Raffles Lounge & Terrace

During sunset, guests can enjoy a lovely atmosphere, complete with piano music playing in the background. Sip Champagne and indulge in servings of oysters, and don't forget to order a glass of their iconic Singapore Sling, a heritage creation by Raffles bartender Ngiam Tong Boon in 1915.

For more information, visit galaxymacau.com. Call 8883 2221 for reservations.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.