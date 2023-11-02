Indonesian chef Mac Gyver is popping up for a three-day guest shift at The Murray, Hong Kong

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel

Contemporary European bistro, The Tai Pan, housed inside the five-star luxury hotel The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, will host Mac Gyver, chef-owner of Jakarta’s AKAR, from November 15 to 17.

‘Akar’ translates to ‘roots’ in Indonesian, and this concept is deeply ingrained in Gyver’s restaurant. Rooted in boldness, it reinterprets Indonesian fare in a contemporary and progressive approach and beautifully transforms them into new, exciting, yet familiar flavours.

Gyver will showcase his creativity and culinary skills, offering signature dishes inspired by his experiences at esteemed restaurants like Locavore in Bali and August in Jakarta.

Prepared with seasonal ingredients, the four-course lunch ($680 per person) and six-course dinner ($1,280 per person) feature an array of signature dishes from AKAR, including oysters with torched ginger granita, Maranggi beef tartares, vodka-battered scallops in Dewata-style curry, as well as 36-hour smoked Wagyu short ribs with pickles and coconut rice. Wrap up your feast with a sweet finale, from kaya mille-feuille to Kintamani coffee sorbet with coconut custard. For an additional $328 per person, you can pair your meal with wine and two special cocktails – bourbon-based Popinjays Dayak and arrack-based Murray Bandrek.

