  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Karasibi Beef Bone Ramen Kikanbo
Since its establishment in Japan during 2009, Kikanbo has become well known for their spicy karasibi miso ramen, which has led to them opening overseas locations in Taipei as well as Hong Kong. However, the Japanese ramen chain is now opening a new store next to their Causeway Bay flagship location that specialises in serving rich beef bone broth ramen. Unlike Kikanbo’s famous karasibi miso ramen, Karasibi’s ramen highlights a creamy beef broth made from simmering beef thigh bones to produce an intense and flavourful stock. Aside from the restaurant’s signature ramen topped with baby corn, beef tendon, and braised pork belly, Karasibi’s menu also offers dishes such as butter-tossed ramen, beef bone broth tsukemen, Angus beef rice bowl with egg yolk, and Japanese-style slow-cooked beef tendon rice.

528 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
