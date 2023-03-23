Time Out says

In celebration of Rosewood Hong Kong’s fourth anniversary this month, the luxury hotel is hosting a series of culinary masterclasses led by their top chefs, bartenders, and experts. From March 21 to 23, foodies can participate in Rosewood Artistry’s caviar ($1,880) and truffle ($880) workshops by Caviar House and Prunier and Aléna Truffle’s Mathieu Trellu respectively. Alcohol aficionados can join Domaine Bonneau du Martray’s Thibault Jacquet for a wine tasting ($2,580), Champagne Henri Giraud’s brand ambassador Julien Morin for a deep dive into the world of Champagne ($1,880), Sake Central’s Elliot Faber to explore Japan’s beloved heritage sake ($880), and The Glenlivet’s brand ambassador Hannah Melville to sample three types of whiskey ($680).

There are also cocktail mixology masterclasses ($1,380) from Darkside’s bartending team and a pie-making masterclass ($1,280) from The Pie Room, Holborn Dining Room’s chef Nokx Majozi.

To learn more about ‘Rosewood Artistry’s masterclass schedule or to book a place, you can head over to Rosewood Hong Kong’s website.