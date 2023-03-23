Hong Kong
Learn from Hong Kong's top chefs and bartenders at these masterclasses

  Restaurants
  Rosewood Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui
In celebration of Rosewood Hong Kong’s fourth anniversary this month, the luxury hotel is hosting a series of culinary masterclasses led by their top chefs, bartenders, and experts.  From March 21 to 23, foodies can participate in Rosewood Artistry’s caviar ($1,880) and truffle ($880) workshops by Caviar House and Prunier and Aléna Truffle’s Mathieu Trellu respectively. Alcohol aficionados can join Domaine Bonneau du Martray’s Thibault Jacquet for a wine tasting ($2,580), Champagne Henri Giraud’s brand ambassador Julien Morin for a deep dive into the world of Champagne ($1,880), Sake Central’s Elliot Faber to explore Japan’s beloved heritage sake ($880), and The Glenlivet’s brand ambassador Hannah Melville to sample three types of whiskey ($680). 

There are also cocktail mixology masterclasses ($1,380) from Darkside’s bartending team and a pie-making masterclass ($1,280) from The Pie Room, Holborn Dining Room’s chef Nokx Majozi.

To learn more about ‘Rosewood Artistry’s masterclass schedule or to book a place, you can head over to Rosewood Hong Kong’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/hong-kong/4th-anniversary
Address:
Rosewood Hong Kong
Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
Hongkong@rosewoodhotels.com

